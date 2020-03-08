The Chamber Foundation of Effingham County has extended the deadline for sponsorships and applications to March 11.
The scholarship program is a members-only benefit with scholarships offered solely to chamber members (in good standing), their employees and their families.
In 2019, 14 scholarships totaling $14,000 were awarded. Over the last 20 years, the Chamber Community Scholarship Program has awarded $212,000 in scholarships to 175 recipients. The number of scholarships given is based on the amount of sponsorship contributions received.
To become a sponsor, or to apply for a scholarship visit effinghamcountychamber.com/community-resources/chamber-foundation.
