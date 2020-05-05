The Chamber Foundation of Effingham County has established the Effingham County Community Strong Small Business Assistance Fund to provide timely and meaningful financial resources to businesses significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The fund has been seeded with contributions by the Chamber Foundation and Effingham County Chamber of Commerce board members.
Businesses, organizations and community members who are able can make tax-deductible contributions to the Effingham County Business Strong Small Business Assistance Fund immediately by visiting www.effinghamcountychamber.com or mail a check payable to Chamber Foundation of Effingham County, 903 N. Keller Drive, Effingham, IL 62401. Every dollar donated will go directly to the fund as the chamber will absorb all administrative fees. The foundation’s goal is to raise a minimum of $50,000 by May 15 and to begin making disbursements that following week. Donations will be accepted continually and disbursements made as long as funding is available.
The intent of the funding is to act as a bridge, a lifeline to assist with the long-term sustainability of the businesses applying for and receiving funding.
“The Chamber Foundation is dedicated to supporting local businesses, and the small business grant program is focused on providing a helping hand to Effingham-based businesses financially impacted by the pandemic," said Dr. Josh Bullock, Foundation Board President.
“Our local small businesses need our support. They provide jobs, purchase goods and services, and make philanthropic contributions that make Effingham County a better place to live and work. In these difficult times, we need to support them in as many ways as possible. This grant, though small in nature, may be the seed that keeps them going while we wait for the economy to reopen,” said Norma Lansing, Effingham County Chamber President & CEO.
Businesses can apply for funding beginning Friday, May 15, at effinghamcountychamber.com/community-resources/chamber-foundation.
The Foundation Board of Directors will review and approve requests on a first-come, first-served basis starting immediately. Disbursements will be made upon approval, based on the availability of funding.
