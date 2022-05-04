Chamber Foundation of Effingham County donates $25K to Effingham Regional Career Academy

The Chamber Foundation of Effingham County donated $25,000 to the Effingham Regional Career Academy (ERCA) to help establish the academy, which will be housed at the Lake Land College Rural Development Technology Center.
ERCA is a public/private partnership between business, education and the community that teaches skills and knowledge needed in the current and future job market. ERCA provides an innovative outlet through which educators and employers inspire students to purse training for high-demand careers in the regional workforce. Creating targeted educational opportunities and a pipeline of skilled individuals for area employers is designed to positively impact future access to a skilled workforce and the region’s agility in adapting to forthcoming industry trends.
The academy will be constructed adjacent to Lake Land College Kluthe Center for Higher Education and Technology in Effingham. Construction of the anticipated 36,000-square-foot facility is fully funded by Land Land College and has a completion and opening goal date of fall 2024.
