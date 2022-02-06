The Chamber Foundation of Effingham County is once again accepting applications for the Chamber Community Scholarship Program.
This program offers $1,000 general scholarships to graduating high school seniors and adults wishing to continue their education. There are no restrictions on course of study for this scholarship.
The Jack Graham Scholarship, which began in 2021, awards two $1,000 scholarships to either high school seniors or adults continuing their education who are entering the vocational trades, health care or child care fields.
Over the last 21 years, the Chamber Community Scholarship Program has awarded over $230,000 in scholarships to 193 recipients.
Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 11, at 5 p.m. for those attending Illinois schools.
More information about the Chamber Foundation, becoming a sponsor, or applying can be found on the Chamber website at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Chamber-Foundation or by calling the Chamber office at 217-342-4147.
