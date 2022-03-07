Trades & Skills Day
To raise awareness of skilled trade careers in Effingham County, the Effingham County Chamber has planned a Trades & Skills Day for area high school students on Thursday, March 10, at the Effingham Event Center.
Like Manufacturing Day held in the fall, this one-day event offers students the opportunity to explore skilled trade career options by participating in on-site business tours and a networking lunch.
Students are making decisions about their futures and the chamber’s goal is to highlight the benefits and values of skilled trades being an alternative to college, possibly finding a career choice they may not have considered before Thursday.
About 90 students, teachers and counselors from Effingham County schools will be participating in the event, along with volunteers from the business community and Lake Land College.
Participating high schools include Altamont, Dieterich, Effingham and Teutopolis.
Nine companies will open their facility/business to tours, including Conant Development, Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota, ENTEC Services Inc., L.J. Swingler & Sons Inc., Merz Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., Probst Auto Body Inc., The Equity-Montrose, Wente Plumbing & Fire Protection, and Y-Yard Auto & Truck Inc.
After all tours are completed, students will return to the Event Center to participate in a networking lunch with local companies/programs, including Effingham Regional Career Academy (ERCA), Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success (EC-JOBS), ENTEC Services Inc./UA Local 149 Plumbers & Pipefitters, EVAPCO Midwest, Lake Land College, South Central FS, The Equity, Wente Plumbing & Fire Protection and Y-Yard Auto & Truck Inc.
Contact the Effingham County Chamber for more information at 217-342-4147 or visit the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com.
Job Fair
The Effingham County Chamber and Effingham Regional Growth Alliance announce the 2022 Effingham County In-Person Job Fair will be Thursday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thelma Keller Convention Center, located at 1202 N Keller Dr. in Effingham.
The Job Fair will not only provide job seekers the opportunity to learn about current job openings but provide valuable employment resources.
Resume assistance will be available to anyone who is seeking employment and is interested in creating or improving their resume. Job seekers will have the option of getting a complimentary, professional headshot taken by Piotrowski Studios. Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success (EC-JOBS) and the Effingham Public Library will provide access to computers for job seekers to create an online profile on EC-JOBS to stay up to date with other local openings.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress for success, bring multiple copies of your resume, and be prepared to interact firsthand with employers offering a variety of employment options.
There is no fee to attend the Job Fair.
Employers registered to date include Always Caring HomeCare, CEFS Economic Opportunity Corp., Community Support Systems, Continental Mills, Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS), EVAPCO Inc., Flex-n-Gate, Hospital Sisters Health System, Innovative Staff Solutions, Irwin Seating Company, J.B. Esker & Sons, John Boos & Co., Joint Active Systems Inc., JX Truck Center – Effingham, Koerner Distributor Inc., Land of Lincoln Credit Union, M@T Group LLC./Central Illinois Care Services, Patterson Companies, Peerless of America, Sherwin Williams Company, Siemer Milling Company, South Central FS, Stevens Industries Inc. and The Equity.
Contact the Effingham County Chamber for more information or to participate with an employer booth at 217-342-4147 or visit the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com.
