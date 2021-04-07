The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce announces the election of Chris Swing, Julie Everett and Travis Bushue as newly elected officers to the Chamber Board of Directors. Following these appointments, the board of directors is comprised of 15 members.
Chris Swing – Chair-Elect
Chris Swing is the President & Chief Operating Officer for Vantage Outsourcing. Swing oversees the day-to-day operation of the cataract surgery outsourcing company.
Julie Everett – Vice President Membership Development
Julie Everett is a Certified Financial Planner focused on promoting financial literacy and financial wellness for all.
Travis Bushue – Secretary
Travis Bushue is the President and partner of Bushue HR Inc. and Bushue Background Screening in Effingham. He has helped build the company to become a leader in human resource, safety and insurance consulting service for businesses, organizations and schools/colleges through the Midwest.
Jeffrey K. Speer is serving his second term as Chamber Board Chairman. Chamber Officers are John Wright, Vice President Business Development; Jamie Ellis, Vice President Community Development; Matt Roedl, Vice President Workforce Development; and Matt Cekander, Treasurer. Other board members are Rachel Collins, Jay Buehnerkemper, Joe Knabe, Dr. Ryan Jennings, Mark Doan, Kevin Swan, Anthony Hecht and Kara Wade.
