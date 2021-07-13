A representative from Collette, a world premier travel company, will be presenting information on two upcoming Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Destinations on Wednesday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m. at Siemer Milling Company in Teutopolis.
• The New York City Holiday tour departs Dec. 6 for five days in the heart of New York City and includes a Broadway play, the Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, tours of Ellis Island and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and other New York City highlights.
• The Oberammergau Passion Play & Danube River Cruise is a 2022 destination, departing May 30-June 9 and includes a six-night cruise along the Danube River with stops in Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Passau and Munich. The highlight of the trip is the Oberammergau Passion Play, a once-every-10 years event that honors the life of Christ.
There’s still time to take advantage of the early bird discount for the October 2021 Pompeii & Amalfi Coast trip. Travelers can take a $200 per person discount on the trip price by booking by July 15. Departing Oct. 19 from Effingham, the trip includes six nights accommodation in Sorrento, the stunning scenery of the Amalfi Coast, guided tours of Capri, Naples, Positano, Ravello, Amalfi and Pompeii; limoncello, pizza and pasta demonstrations and tastings and 10 meals. Travelers will also encounter the world-famous archeological site of Pompeii.
More information about the Chamber Destinations travel program can be found at Chamber Destinations | Effingham County IL Chamber of Commerce (effinghamcountychamber.com), or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
