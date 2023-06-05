Chamber celebrates Enduring Freedom Ministries' new laundromat

Enduring Freedom Ministries (EFM) is a nonprofit, Christian organization located at 304 Southwest Street in Shumway. EFM offers free food, groceries, haircuts, clothing, hot meals, and now a laundromat, which is open by appointment every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 to 7 p.m.
Sunrise Rotary was awarded a $2,000 District Grant in partnership with the Enduring Freedom Ministries (EFM) Laundromat project. Project components included wall and floor prep and painting, plumbing installation, boiler removal and hole patching, bathroom commode and door replacement and washer, dryer, sink and table installation.
Club members spent a total of 200-plus hours on the project. More information about Enduring Freedom Ministries can be found on Facebook EnduringFreedomMinistries, by emailing VickieKight@hotmail.com or calling 217-868-5293. Office hours for EFM are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
