The Effingham County Chamber announces its travel program offerings for 2024 to Portugal and Iceland.
"When you travel with the Chamber, you embark on a first-class experience starting right here at home. We handle all the arrangements, host informational meetings and webinars, introduce you to fellow travelers, and provide comprehensive insights into your destination," said Lucinda Hart, CAE, MBA, IOM, President & CEO of the Effingham County Chamber.
Everyone is welcome to join, whether or not they are Chamber members. Over the years, the program has taken more than 250 travelers to various corners of the world and within the United States. Past destinations included China, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Peru, Rhine River cruises, New England islands, the Rose Parade in Southern California, and the scenic landscapes of Alaska.
The first trip in 2024 will be a 10-day journey to Sunny Portugal, featuring 13 meals (including eight breakfasts, two lunches and three dinners). The package includes round-trip group transportation from Effingham to St. Louis Airport, seamless round-trip airfare from Lambert St. Louis International Airport, all air taxes and fees and hassle-free hotel transfers.
Highlights include exploring the coastal capital of Lisbon and the medieval city of Evora, three-night stay in the Algarve region and cliffs of Cape St. Vincent.
For bookings made by Oct. 14, 2023, the pricing for Sunny Portugal is double, $3,899; single, $4,499; and triple, $3,869.
The fall of 2024 will feature a seven-day trip to Iceland's Magical Northern Lights. This trip includes 11 meals and offers group transportation from Effingham to Chicago O'Hare, seamless round-trip airfare from Chicago O'Hare, all air taxes and fees and hotel transfers.
Highlights include an aurora borealis evening cruise, the famed "Golden Circle," Thingvellir National Park, Gullfoss waterfall, geothermal fields of Geysir, Skógar Museum, black volcanic sand beaches, Jökulsárlón glacial lagoon filled with floating icebergs and mineral-rich waters of the Blue Lagoon.
Pricing options include double, $3,699; single, $4,299; and triple, $3,649 (for bookings made by April 1, 2024).
The Iceland Magical Northern Lights informational meeting will be Monday, Nov. 6, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Effingham First Baptist Church.
For additional information on the travel program, visit the Chamber Travel Program online at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/chamber-destinations-2, drop by the Effingham County Chamber at 903 N Keller Drive, Effingham, or call Effingham Travel Agency at 217-342-3965.
