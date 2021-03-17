The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce travel program has three trips planned in 2021. Chamber travelers will be heading to Croatia in August, southern Italy in October and New York City in December.
“We are excited to re-energize our travel program after having to cancel trips in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic,” said Norma Lansing, Chamber President & CEO. “Our goal is to provide safe travel adventures for our passengers and our travel partners have put in place a number of safety measures to assure their safety. We are confident that their actions provide our groups with the security that travel will be handled with the utmost care.”
Croatia and Its Islands departs Aug. 13 for 12 days and includes a seven-night Adriatic Cruise aboard a small ship. The tour includes visits to Dubrovnik, Krka National Park, Zagreb, Korcula, Vis, Split and Sibenik. The itinerary includes archaeological sites, waterfalls and caves, local customs and local cuisine.
Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast explores the seaside cities of Sorrento, Positano, Ravello, Amalfi, Naples, an excursion to the Isle of Capri and Pompeii, offering a glimpse back at the Roman Empire. Travelers will enjoy demonstrations of limoncello and pasta-making along with the dramatic hillsides and coastlines. Travel dates are Oct. 19 through 26 and includes a one hotel stay for the entire tour. The early bird deadline for this trip expires March 31.
The final trip of 2021 will take travelers to New York City to enjoy the holiday sites, departing Nov. 29 for five days with a one-hotel stay. Highlights include Greenwich Village, Wall Street, Chinatown, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island and 9/11 Memorial. The tour also includes a Broadway Show, the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.
The Chamber is also booking for a 2022 trip to the Oberammergau Passion Play in Germany, along with a Danube River Cruise.
The Chamber Destinations Travel Program offers a complete and cost-effective package including travel to and from Effingham, round-trip airfare, first-class hotel accommodations, tour and event guides and entrance fees and a significant number of meals.
Information about all of these destinations can be found on the Chamber website at www.effinghamcountychamber.com/community-resources/chamber-destinations. Questions can also be addressed to Norma Lansing at nlansing@effinghamcountychamber.com or by calling 217-342-4147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.