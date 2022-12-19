A retired couple from Cisne is taking the lead on raising funds to replace the roof at the historic Nostalgia Theater in Flora, formerly the Town Theater.
The roof will cost $65,000 and although the theater has applied for many grants, the state has denied them all. The couple from Cisne, who wish to remain anonymous, has pledged the first $1,000 to the roof fund and is challenging 64 other people to also pledge $1,000.
Nostalgia Theater is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, whose goal is to offer community theater productions on stage and share the love of the arts with the community. After the building is completely refurbished, it is the hope of the Nostalgia board to be able to offer scholarships to Clay County youth who have been involved with the theater. Any profit at the end of each year will always be donated to other organizations within the Clay County community. The building will also be available as a venue to rent for parties, reunions, weddings and more.
Nostalgia Theater Board members — Jim and Stacey Earleywine, Beth Cooper, Matt Lovett and Amy Allen — have named the fundraising event, "Show Us Some Love, $64,000 in 64 days," which will end on Valentine's Day.
To donate go to "Shop Now" on the Nostalgia Facebook page or mail a check to Nostalgia Theater, c/o Stacey Earleywine, 416 Fair Ave., Flora, IL 62839, or drop a check off in person to Cuttin' Up Hair Salon, located inside the theater in Flora.
