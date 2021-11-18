Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps grants announced

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announced five area new teachers have been named recipients of the 2021 Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps grant program: Lesley Woods of Mattoon High School, Peighton Donnel of Windsor Elementary School, Rylee Watson of Hutsonville Grade School, Shayna Phillips of Effingham Junior High School and Ashley Drake of St. John’s Lutheran School.
Shayna Phillips of Effingham Junior High School received $200 for “Building My Classroom Library.”
“The funds will eliminate the wait and get students the books they want, right when they need them. It allows me to expand genres of my library that are lacking. I am continuously looking for new sports novels to engage my athletic population of readers who are often more hesitant to love reading. This grant allows me to spend money on books focusing on people of all demographics. Right now, I have only a handful of books with stories of students with disabilities, members of the LGBTQ community, members of the Black community and more. But as I've found after reflecting on my first year of teaching, this simply isn't enough. Stories such as 'The Hate You Give,' 'Wonder,' 'A Long Walk to Water,' and more give students insight into what life is like for people different than them. These stories build empathy in children and allow them to consider people from different perspectives. This grant gives me the freedom to find award-winning current young adult literature books and introduce them to my students and young readers,” said Phillips.
The Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is committed to supporting new teachers in the region. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, alex@enrichingourcommunity.org or call 217-342-4988
