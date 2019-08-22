A longtime motorcycle club will be celebrating a milestone soon and they want to invite members new and old to celebrate with them. The Central Illinois Motorcycle Club will be celebrating their 70th anniversary on Monday, Sept. 2.
The Central Illinois Motorcycle Club was chartered by the American Motorcycle Association in 1949. The membership was the combined members of the Sunchasers out of Charleston and the Mattoon Motorcycle Club. The group bought land 4 miles east of Neoga and patterned their track off of the one in Peoria. They can accommodate flat track, hill climbs and pit bike races.
Labor Day weekend they will have a drag race for motorcycles, 4 wheelers and atv’s only and a hill climb in the evening on August 31. On September 1 there will be a dirt track race at Noon, hill climb from 4 to 5 p.m. and a pit bike race at 8 p.m.
The day of the 70th anniversary celebration on September 2 there will be an open bike show, old racing paraphernalia and photos on display and they encourage people to bring their old bikes. Bob Meek said the day will be a celebration of motorcycling.
There will be a dirt track race at Noon. As part of the celebration there will be a $1,000 scholarship given away by The Gold Star Mission in to 250cc class. For more information contact Bob Meek at 217-273-9592.
