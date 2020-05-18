Ten thousand dollars from AT&T will immediately help the Central Illinois Foodbank buy much-needed food and resources benefiting children, adults and seniors who are struggling to make ends meet during this challenging time.
The nonprofit serves the 21 counties, including Effingham, Fayette and Shelby.
“We deeply appreciate AT&T stepping up to help local families during this difficult time,” said Central Illinois Foodbank Executive Director Pam Molitoris. “The Foodbank has seen a substantial increase in requests for food as economic hardships have forced many into our food lines – often for the very first time.”
According to the Foodbank, in its service area, which includes Springfield, Quincy, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Carlinville, Decatur and Taylorville, nearly 100,000 people don’t know where their next meal will come from, and one in six children struggle with hunger.
“We’re committed to helping people when they need us most,” said AT&T Illinois President Eileen Mitchell. “The people of AT&T are grateful for the work of the Central Illinois Foodbank and its employees who are working every day to help feed our neighbors in Central Illinois.”
For additional information about the Central Illinois Foodbank, or to make a donation, go to centralilfoodbank.org.
