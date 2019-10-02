EFFINGHAM – HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois caregiving team cordially invites the community to a celebration cookout for the 5-year anniversary of the hospice program.
HSHS Hospice’s team will be hosting a freewill donation cookout on Monday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Effingham office located at 701 West Temple Avenue in Effingham.
McMahon Meats will be grilling up hot dogs, pork burgers and hamburgers, and a selection of chips, desserts and drinks will be available to round out the meal. Attendees can drive up and grab their lunch to go or are invited to eat under the tent in the North Colleague Parking Lot of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
Freewill donations will be accepted for HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois and Everlasting Memories, a special program that HSHS Hospice offers to grant wishes to those enrolled in hospice. These wishes provide a special event or celebration for a hospice patient and their loved ones to cherish.
HSHS Hospice has provided hundreds of wishes over the past five years through donations and community support. Some of these wishes have included an early Christmas celebration, a last swim, a Fourth of July celebration and a helicopter ride.
