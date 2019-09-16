CEFS recognizes Salvation Army for community service

CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation recently showcased its 54th year of accomplishments that demonstrated community action helps people and changes lives.
During the 2019 annual meeting, some people and organizations were recognized as valuable community partners who enhanced the level of service to those in need.
According to CEFS Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bushur, “Without community partners like Effingham County Salvation Army, it would have been difficult to attain and achieve the agency outcomes and successes.”
Effingham County Salvation Army has collaborated with CEFS Effingham County Outreach to help meet client needs. Effingham County Salvation Army provides a wide variety of support to clients from helping with utility assistance, to assistance for the homeless, emergency food, transportation to and from doctor appointments, eyeglasses, household items, and assistance with paying for medicine.
CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation provides outreach and referral services in its field offices in the seven-county service area. Staff members at the local offices are trained in basic information and referral to assist with problems relative to social services. The staff provide intensive case management services to individuals and families. The local CEFS Outreach Office personnel are usually the first contact made with the agency for assistance. Some major programs offered directly by the offices are LIHEAP, weatherization, tax assistance, emergency food and shelter, budgeting, literacy, senior services and housing counseling. If the Outreach staff cannot assist directly, a referral will be made to other programs and providers. The Community Services Block Grant Program is funded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The mission of CEFS is to provide opportunities for people in its communities through education and support to achieve and maintain stability. CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation has been providing effective social services for low-income persons for over 54 years in its service delivery area.
CEFS Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bushur noted, “Our agency was extremely proud of what has been accomplished in 2019 and it would have been difficult to attain our positive outcomes without great community partners like Effingham County Salvation Army.”
