CEFS recognizes Nancy Dorris with Lifetime Achievement Award

CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation recognized Nancy Dorris with the Paul D. White Lifetime Achievement Award at its 54th Annual Board of Directors meeting in Effingham.
The Paul D. White Lifetime Achievement Award was established in honor of former CEFS Chief Executive Officer Paul D. White to recognize individuals for their leadership and dedication to “helping people and changing lives” in their communities for more than 25 years.
Nancy Dorris began her employment at CEFS in February 1981 as a LIHEAP Clerk. Throughout Nancy’s 38 years of employment at the agency, she has held different positions of increasing responsibility and currently works as Fiscal Officer/Technology Manager, a position that she has held for over 10 years. She works with agency programs to provide them with the most up-to-date fiscal data, so programs can serve as many customers as possible with the funding that is available. Nancy also helps maintain Information Technology services for 240 employees at over 50 worksites.
Nancy is a dedicated, hard-working, and trustworthy employee who always puts the needs of the customers first and has gained the respect of all employees, vendors, and state and federal funders. Nancy has accomplished this for many years at CEFS with professionalism and a sense of humor.
Nancy has received the agency’s Above and Beyond Award several times throughout her career in recognition for exceeding her normal job duties to provide service to the agency. Nancy has been instrumental in the agency’s success for these 38 years, working behind the scenes doing her job so the agency can offer hope and opportunities for individuals in its communities.
CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is a not-for-profit community action agency providing comprehensive human service programs for over 50 years for low- and moderate-income individuals and families in Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Shelby, Moultrie, Christian and Montgomery counties.
