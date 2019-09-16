CEFS recognizes First National Bank of Waterloo for community service

CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation recently showcased its 54th year of accomplishments that demonstrated community action helps people and changes lives.
During the 2019 annual meeting, some people and organizations were recognized as valuable community partners who enhanced the level of service to those in need.
According to CEFS Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bushur, “Without community partners like First National Bank of Waterloo, it would have been difficult to attain and achieve the agency outcomes and successes.”
First National Bank of Waterloo has partnered with the Meals on Wheels of CEFS Program to honor its older citizens and volunteers at the Dieterich and Altamont nutrition centers. The banks monetarily sponsors volunteer recognition events and Older Americans Day celebrations. This partnership has allowed Meals on Wheels of CEFS to free up funds intended for volunteer recognition and utilize these funds to provide meals for seniors.
The Meals on Wheels of CEFS Program provides nutritionally balanced meals on a donation basis to people who are 60 years of age and older and their spouses. There are no income guidelines or any restrictions besides the age limit. Educational, informational and social activities are available in addition to nutrition. Meals are served on a reservation basis.
Meals on Wheels of CEFS operates nutrition sites in the five counties of Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Christian and Montgomery. The program is funded through the Administration on Aging including Title III funding through the Area Agencies on Aging (Midland Area Agency on Aging), local United Way agencies and participant contributions. There are two components to our Meals on Wheels of CEFS: congregate meals where seniors share a nutritious meal and enjoy activities and fellowship at a nutrition site and home-delivered meals where meals are delivered to homebound seniors. A nutritious meal, along with a daily check are benefits of home-delivered meals.
The mission of CEFS is to provide opportunities for people in its communities through education and support to achieve and maintain stability. CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation has been providing effective social services for low-income persons for over 54 years in its service delivery area.
CEFS Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bushur noted, “Our agency was extremely proud of what has been accomplished in 2019 and it would have been difficult to attain our positive outcomes without great community partners like First National Bank of Waterloo.”
