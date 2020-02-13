CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is offering scholarships for income-eligible individuals who wish to continue their education in an Illinois Institution approved full-time post-secondary course of study.
The course of study must lead up to a degree and/or employment, with particular consideration given to a field of study in high technology areas or other growth occupations.
Listed below are the Income Eligibility Guidelines at 125% poverty level by family size and 90-day period
1, $3,988
2, $5,388
3, $6,788
4, $8,188
5, $9,588
6, 10,988
7, $12,388
8, $13,788
Applications are available at any CEFS Outreach Office, high school counselor, IETC, local colleges and website at www.cefseoc.org. Completed applications with all necessary documentation must be received in the County Outreach Office by 4 p.m. April 1.
Applicants are screened for eligibility after the deadline. A committee of CEFS Board of Directors and staff will interview the eligible applicants prior to choosing the winners. Scholarship funds will be available for the FY20/21 school year.
Funding for the program is made possible by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, as part of the Community Services Block Grant Program.
For further information contact CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation, 1805 S. Banker St., PO Box 928, Efiingham or call 217-342-2193 ext. 149.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.