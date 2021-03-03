CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is offering scholarships for income-eligible individuals who wish to continue their education in an Illinois Institution approved full-time, post-secondary course of study. The course of study must lead up to a degree and/or employment, with particular consideration given to a field of study in high technology areas or other growth occupations.
Listed below are the 30-day Income Eligibility Guidelines at 200% Poverty level according to family size.
1 — $2,147
2 — $2,903
3 — $3,660
4 — $4,417
5 — $5,173
6 — $5,930
7 — $6,687
8 — $7,443
For family units with more than eight members, add $9,080 for each additional member.
Applications are available at any CEFS Outreach Office, High School Counselor, IETC, local colleges and at www.cefseoc.org. Completed applications with all necessary documentation must be received in the County Outreach Office by 4 p.m. April 1.
Applicants are screened for eligibility after the deadline. A committee of CEFS Board of Directors and staff will interview the eligible applicants prior to choosing the winners. Scholarship funds will be available for the FY21/22 school year.
Funding for the program is made possible by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, as part of the Community Services Block Grant Program.
For further information contact CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation, 1805 S. Banker St., PO Box 928, Effingham,IL 62401 or call 217-342-Z193 ext. 149.
