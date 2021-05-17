The CEFS Head Start 0-5 Program offers an Early Head Start (EHS) program, which serves pregnant women and infants and toddlers under the age of 3.
EHS programs enhance children's physical, social, emotional and intellectual development, help pregnant women access comprehensive prenatal and postpartum care, support parents' efforts to fulfill their parental roles, and help parents move toward self-sufficiency. This is accomplished through a weekly 90-minute visit for children 0-3 and a monthly visit for pregnant women.
Also, twice per month, the program offers opportunities for parents and children to come together as a group for learning, discussion, and social activity. CEFS Head Start 0-5 Program enrolls year-round and there is no cost to families to participate in the program. If interested, call/text 217-663-7822.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.