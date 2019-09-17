CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation recently recognized volunteers who helped the agency achieve its mission.
According to CEFS Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bushur, “The agency recognized outstanding acts of volunteerism and civic involvement to help transform lives and to build stronger communities.”
For giving the gift of valuable time to help others, CEFS recognized Lorraine Sager as a 2019 Outstanding Volunteer.
“The agency and program accomplishments would not have been attained without the shared commitment, dedication and involvement of our outstanding volunteers.” said Bushur.
Sager has been a CEFS Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) volunteer since 2009. Sager assists with many activities at the Meals on Wheels of CEFS nutrition center at Effingham. Lorraine also serves as Project Council representative for the nutrition center. Sager is a volunteer at St. John’s Lutheran Church and at Effingham Rehabilitation, where she provides friendly visits and transportation for seniors.
The purpose of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is to create meaningful opportunities for persons of retirement age, 55 years of age or older, to participate more fully in the life of their community or nearby communities through volunteer service. Volunteer service can be in nonprofit agencies, schools, day care centers, nursing homes, libraries, etc. No matter what their experience, education, income, skills or profession, volunteers are needed. RSVP members are active in Clay, Effingham, Shelby and Moultrie counties. The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the Illinois Department on Aging and local United Way agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.