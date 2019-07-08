CEFS Literacy Program recently held its annual volunteer/tutor recognition at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library.
The attendees shared networking and continuing education activities with Literacy Specialist Karen Langham while enjoying lunch. The volunteers were presented with appreciation and other awards by Literacy Coordinator Susan Wilson.
The following individuals received certificates: Cheryl Stolz, John Latta, Phil Conlin, Jean Vischulis, Cheryl Murbarger, Sheila Nelson, Leah Murbarger, Lyn Pankonen and Melissa Schilling. Cheryl Stolz received an additional certificate for volunteering 37 years. Cheryl Murbarger received an additional certificate for gaining the most skills.
Other volunteers receiving certificates include Elizabeth Tinker, Sandy Michels, Morgan Walk, Danielle (Dee) Mader, Austen Majors. Rena Stow, Lenora Russell, Holly Mesnard, Elaine Woodall and Emily Buffington.
The CEFS Literacy Program serves the seven counties of Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Shelby, Christian, Moultrie, and Montgomery. The program is an adult volunteer literacy program, which provides opportunities through education and support to achieve and maintain stability. Offered components include Adult Basic Education (ABE), English as a Second Language (ESL), and Volunteering.
For more information on how you can be a part of the program contact Susan Wilson at 217-347-7033 or email swilson2@cefseoc.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.