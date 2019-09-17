CEFS honors Lauren Greuel for volunteer service

CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation recently recognized volunteers who helped the agency achieve its mission.
According to CEFS Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bushur, “The agency recognized outstanding acts of volunteerism and civic involvement to help transform lives and to build stronger communities.”
“Over 3,800 volunteers provided over 155,000 volunteer hours working very hard this year to help the agency achieve coordinated efforts to truly benefit low-income people,” said Bushur.
For giving the gift of valuable time to help others, CEFS recognized Lauren Greuel as a 2019 Outstanding Volunteer.
“The agency and program accomplishments would not have been attained without the shared commitment, dedication and involvement of our outstanding volunteers.” Bushur said.
Greuel volunteers approximately seven hours a week working on organizing activities for the Head Start classrooms, assisting staff at the CEFS central office in preparing paperwork for meetings and trainings, and volunteers in the classroom. Through volunteering, Greuel has found ways to give back and make a difference in her community.
Head Start is a federally funded program which has been in existence since 1965. The CEFS Head Start 0-5 Program offers center-based services to preschool children and home-based services to pregnant women, infants and toddlers in the seven counties in the CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation’s service area. Head Start Program eligibility is largely income-based, although other eligibility criteria such as disabilities and services needed by the family are also used to determine acceptance into the program.
The Head Start 0-5 Program provides comprehensive early childhood education, health and developmental screenings, parent involvement opportunities and family socializations. Head Start promotes school preparation by enhancing the social and cognitive development of children through the provision of educational, health, nutritional, social and other services. The program’s services and resources are designed to foster stable family relationships, enhance children’s physical and emotional well-being and establish an environment to develop strong cognitive skills.
The Head Start philosophy is to provide all children with individualized care and guidance in reaching their potential. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.