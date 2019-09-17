CEFS honors Anna Ruth Lilly for volunteer service

CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation recently recognized volunteers who helped the agency achieve its mission.
According to CEFS Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bushur, “The agency recognized outstanding acts of volunteerism and civic involvement to help transform lives and to build stronger communities.”
“Over 3,800 volunteers provided over 155,000 volunteer hours working very hard this year to help the agency achieve coordinated efforts to truly benefit low-income people,” added Bushur.
For giving valuable time to help others, CEFS recognized Anna Ruth Lilly as a 2019 Outstanding Volunteer.
“The agency and program accomplishments would not have been attained without the shared commitment, dedication and involvement of our outstanding volunteers,” Bushur said.
Lilly was one of the first volunteers to work at the Beecher City nutrition center for the Meals on Wheels of CEFS. Lilly helps in the kitchen and serving meals and is always ready to assist in any way. Lilly is a member of the Louden Quilt Club, Royal Neighbors of America, and has been a member of the Beecher City Kitchen Band for 27 years.
The Meals on Wheels of CEFS Program provides nutritionally balanced meals on a donation basis to people who are 60 years of age and older and their spouses. There are no income guidelines or any restrictions besides the age. Educational, informational and social activities are available in addition to nutrition. Meals are served on a reservation basis. Meals on Wheels of CEFS operates nutrition sites in the five counties of Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Christian and Montgomery. The program is funded through the Administration on Aging, including Title III funding through the Area Agencies on Aging (Midland Area Agency on Aging), local United Way agencies and participant contributions. There are two components to Meals on Wheels of CEFS: congregate meals where seniors share a nutritious meal and enjoy activities and fellowship at a nutrition site and home-delivered meals where meals are delivered to homebound seniors. A nutritious meal along with a daily check are benefits of home-delivered meals.
For more information about the community action agency or program please contact the local CEFS Effingham County Outreach Office at 217-347-7514, the central office at 217-342-2193 or the agency website at www.cefseoc.org or the agency Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cefseoc.
