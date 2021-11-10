Did you know CEFS Head Start 0-5 Program provides services to the entire family?
These services include parent involvement in the Head Start program’s planning and monitoring, offering family literacy activities and a lending library for children and adults, and providing social service referrals and support.
The program also assists with dental and health needs and transportation to appointments. Enrollment is year-round. If interested, call or text 217-663-7822.
