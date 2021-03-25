CEFS Head Start 0-5 Program offers family-style dining.

Family-style dining in early childhood programs is when children and teachers sit together at a table for a meal or snack. It helps children make healthy food choices by seeing positive attitudes from teachers and peers. The Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) recognizes family-style dining as a meal service option.

With this type of meal service, teachers can model and develop key concepts for children, including:

  • Opportunities to try new foods and politely decline food they have tasted and don't enjoy yet
  • Understanding appropriate use of utensils
  • Assistance with setting and cleaning the table after the meal
  • Other benefits include improved motor skills and self-confidence, expanded social skills, and practice using proper table manners. 

