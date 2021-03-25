CEFS Head Start 0-5 Program offers family-style dining.
Family-style dining in early childhood programs is when children and teachers sit together at a table for a meal or snack. It helps children make healthy food choices by seeing positive attitudes from teachers and peers. The Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) recognizes family-style dining as a meal service option.
With this type of meal service, teachers can model and develop key concepts for children, including:
- Opportunities to try new foods and politely decline food they have tasted and don't enjoy yet
- Understanding appropriate use of utensils
- Assistance with setting and cleaning the table after the meal
- Other benefits include improved motor skills and self-confidence, expanded social skills, and practice using proper table manners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.