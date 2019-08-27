CEFS Head Start 0-5 program is a free federally funded program that provides comprehensive classroom and home-based educational services to pregnant woman and children ages 0-5.
Preschool center-based classrooms provide daily lesson plans that advance the children’s self-confidence, problem-solving skills and social development. Head Start centers in Effingham County are located at 6 N. 4th St in Altamont and 900 W. Edgar Ave in Effingham.
Home-based sessions are available for pregnant women, infants and toddlers. Parent Educators make visits to the family’s home for educational activities that involve the parent and the child.
Applications for enrollment are ongoing and children are placed into the program when openings occur throughout the calendar year. Call or text 217-663-7822 for more information.
