The CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation will begin accepting applications for the 2020 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Percentage of Income Payment Program (PIPP) on Tuesday, Oct. 1. PIPP will be offered to Ameren customers as available funding allows. Appointments can be made by contacting the local CEFS County Outreach offices.
October and November are priority months. Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 1, households that have either a member aged 60 and above or are disabled may begin applying. This priority population may call now for their appointment.
On Friday, Nov. 1, households that have children under age 6 may also start applying. Proof of age will be required. Households who are disconnected from their utilities will also be allowed to apply for the program during November. In addition, households who are within seven days of being disconnected or have less than 25 percent in their propane tank and are unable to secure a delivery on credit may also apply during November.
Assistance will become available to all other income-eligible households beginning Dec. 2.
LIHEAP provides one-time benefits to income-eligible homeowners and renters to help with winter energy bills and for reconnection of energy service.
Items needed at the time of application are proof of all household income for the previous 30 days, including the day of application; Social Security cards for all members of the household; and current heating and electric bills. This will be the last season that Medicare cards can be accepted as proof of Social Security numbers. Medicare cards can no longer be accepted as proof of Social Security numbers.
Thirty-day income eligibility guidelines for LIHEAP for the 2020 program by size of household are as follows:
1 - $1,561
2 - $2,114
3 - $2,666
4 - $3,219
5 - $3,771
For each additional member add $553.
In order that no one is denied the opportunity to make an application, any special accommodations that are needed can be arranged by contacting the local county CEFS Outreach Office. All offices will accommodate applicants that require special arrangements for their appointments; these include applicants that are limited English proficient, homebound, hearing impaired, or are otherwise disabled.
Applications for energy assistance are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments can be made by contacting the C.E.F.S. Effingham County Outreach Office 202 N. Banker St, Effingham, at 217-347-7514.
Energy assistance funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO). CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is the local administering agency for Christian, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Moultrie and Shelby counties. The program runs until May 31, 2020, or until funding is exhausted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.