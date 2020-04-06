CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is still providing services in Effingham County to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Doors are closed to the general public, but CEFS is still providing services. Below are the services CEFS is providing and contact information to obtain those services:
The Outreach office is providing rent assistance, homeless services and referral services. Utility assistance (LIHEAP) is now available until June 30. Call 217-347-7514 for more information on how to obtain these services
Effingham County Public Transportation is providing public transportation only for medical appointments, employment and grocery and nutrition needs. To schedule a ride, call 1-855-755-2478.
The Meals on Wheels program is providing hot nutritious meals to homebound seniors.
Call the following number in your community:
Altamont 618-483-6912
Beecher City 618-487-5401
Dieterich 217-925-5461
Effingham 217-347-2851
Teutopolis 217-857-3848
Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act program is providing workforce services to adults and youth who are unemployed and underemployed. Call 217-347-2102 for more information.
Visit www.cefseoc.org to find more information on CEFS’ services and contact information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.