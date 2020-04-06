CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is still providing services in Effingham County to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Doors are closed to the general public, but CEFS is still providing services. Below are the services CEFS is providing and contact information to obtain those services:

The Outreach office is providing rent assistance, homeless services and referral services. Utility assistance (LIHEAP) is now available until June 30. Call 217-347-7514 for more information on how to obtain these services

Effingham County Public Transportation is providing public transportation only for medical appointments, employment and grocery and nutrition needs. To schedule a ride, call 1-855-755-2478.

The Meals on Wheels program is providing hot nutritious meals to homebound seniors.

Call the following number in your community:

Altamont 618-483-6912

Beecher City 618-487-5401

Dieterich 217-925-5461

Effingham 217-347-2851

Teutopolis 217-857-3848

Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act program is providing workforce services to adults and youth who are unemployed and underemployed. Call 217-347-2102 for more information.

Visit www.cefseoc.org to find more information on CEFS’ services and contact information.

