CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation Board of Directors had its 54th annual board meeting in Effingham Aug. 1, with 200 people in attendance.
CEFS showcased its annual accomplishments and impacts in helping people and changing lives to achieve the agency’s mission of providing opportunities for people in its communities through education and support to achieve and maintain stability.
During the annual meeting, board Chairperson Jean Finley presented a certificate of appreciation to board members to recognize and thank them for volunteering their time to guide and direct the agency. The agency recognized the 2019 Family of Distinction, the Spring Family of Altamont, for their achievements toward economic stability with assistance provided by agency programs and staff.
In addition, 21 personal achievement awards were presented to individuals who made a tremendous level of growth toward achieving self-sufficiency. Nine people were recognized for their outstanding volunteer service to improve people’s lives.
Eight community service excellence awards were presented in recognition of outstanding collaborative efforts and contributions to help the agency achieve its mission during the past year.
The 2019 Paul D. White Lifetime Achievement award recipient, Nancy Dorris, was honored and recognized for her efforts to help people and change lives in her community for more than 25 years.
CEFS also awarded a total of $8,000 in educational scholarships to five individuals to attend post-secondary educational opportunities. The educational scholarship funding was provided by the Community Services Block Grant Program from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bushur presented the 2019 annual report, which highlighted agency impacts and outcomes achieved during the past year. According to CEO Bushur, “This past year we fulfilled our mission by helping community and changing community. In 2018, we provided services to nearly 22,000 individuals. By working together, we continue to lift up and enrich the lives of individuals and families on their quest to achieve greater sustainability and economic security.”
CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is a not-for-profit Community Action Agency that has provided comprehensive human service programs for people in the service delivery area for the past 54 years. CEFS provides direct services, referrals, and linkages to address issues facing low-income residents and provides local community solutions to meet those needs.
For more information about CEFS and its programs, contact the CEFS Central Office at 217-342-2193, your local CEFS County Outreach Office, or visit the agency website at www.cefseoc.org or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CEFSeoc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.