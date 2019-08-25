CEFS awards educational scholarships

CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation Board of Directors recently awarded $8,000 in educational scholarships to five individuals who are pursuing post-secondary education. The educational scholarships were made available through funding provided by the Community Services Block Grant Program from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation’s Community Services Block Grant Scholarship Program was established in 1985. The CSBG Scholarship Program is designed to provide financial assistance to individuals pursuing education and training in occupational skills areas or post-secondary education for the purpose of upgrading employability levels. In the past 34 years of the CSBG scholarship program, CEFS has awarded $381,376 in educational awards and has assisted 510 students.
A scholarship winner was recognized from Effingham County at the recent annual CEFS Board of Directors meeting. Scholarship recipient Elaine Feezel received a certificate of recognition and a monetary award to pursue educational training.
Elaine Feezel of Effingham will be transferring from Lake Land College to MacMurray College in Jacksonville this fall to pursue a degree in nursing.
The CEFS mission is to provide opportunities for people in its communities through education and support to achieve and maintain stability.
CEFS Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bushur said, “The CSBG scholarship program truly makes a difference and provides educational assistance to individuals seeking to improve their education and the pursuit of gainful employment.”
CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation has been providing effective social services for over 54 years for low-income persons within its service delivery area.
