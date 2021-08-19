The CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation, as administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Christian, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Moultrie and Shelby counties, announces that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
The program will begin Sept. 1 for all income-eligible households. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2022. There will be no priority groups this program year. Households in need are encouraged to apply.
Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the LIHEAP Program. Also beginning Sept. 1, Ameren customers will have the option to accept a one-time LIHEAP payment, or to enroll in PIPP (Percentage of Income Payment Plan). PIPP consists of a monthly benefit customers receive if they make their monthly payment that is determined at the time of intake. PIPP applicants will be enrolled on a first-come, first-served basis and the program will be offered until March 31, 2022, or when CEFS has reached the maximum capacity of households for the program.
The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP and PIPP are based on Federal Poverty Guidelines, State Median Income and the number of persons living in the household. The guidelines are as follows: one-$2,147, two-$2,903, three-$3,660, four-$4,417. Income limits for households with five or more members can be found at www.cefseoc.org.
Appointments can be made by contacting the CEFS Effingham County Outreach office at 1010 W. Jefferson Ave., Effingham, at 217-347-7514. The online CEFS LIHEAP pre-application will be offered again this year starting Sept. 1 at www.cefseoc.org/LIHEAP-application.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides one-time benefits to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service. Propane customers are encouraged to apply when the program opens in September to take greater advantage of lower propane prices. Propane prices typically increase during the winter months so by applying early propane users will see their LIHEAP benefit go further.
Items needed at the time of application include:
- Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30 days, including the day of application
- Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all household members. Individuals without an SSN or ITIN can still apply and CEFS will advise accordingly.
- A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.
- Other documents may be needed based on your household situation. If you have questions regarding this, please call our office.
- A copy of rental agreement (if renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact.
