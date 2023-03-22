CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is offering support to low-income families wishing for their child/children to participate in a summer activity of their choice.
Activities need to promote physical health, safety or learning. Examples of activities CEFS can pay for include science camp, art class, swim lessons, 4-H camp, summer sports and acting class. Families need to contact their local county CEFS Outreach Office for an application and inquiries.
Listed below are the Income Eligibility Guidelines for Assistance by family size and 30-day income:
1 — $2,430
2 — $3,287
3 — $4,143
4 — $5,000
5 — $5,857
6 — $6,713
7 — $7,570
8 — $8,427
For family units with more than eight members, add $856.66 for each additional member.
Funding is made possible by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, as part of the Community Services Block Grant Program.
For further information contact CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation, 1805 S. Banker St., PO Box 928, Effingham, IL 62401 or call 217-342-2193 ext. 149.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.