The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announced 92 new cases of COVID from Friday, June 24, through Thursday, June 30, a 56% increase over the previous week’s numbers. The ECHD estimates that is an undercount due to the availability and use of home tests.
The IDPH also announced that Effingham County is now at a Medium COVID-19 Community Level. To calculate Community Levels, the CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the seven-day average percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
New COVID-19 admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied represent the current potential for strain on the health system. Data on new cases acts as an early warning indicator of potential increases in health system strain in the event of a COVID-19 surge or new variant. Using these data, the COVID-19 Community Level is classified as low, medium, or high.
The ECHD reminds residents of the steps you can take to reduce your risk of COVID. The more steps you use, the increased level of protection you are creating for yourself:
• Stay up to date with your COVID vaccinations and boosters.
• Avoid crowded indoor spaces
• If you do go into crowded indoor spaces mask up (KN95 mask are very effective and comfortable to wear).
• Ensure good ventilation indoors.
• Do a rapid test before large gatherings and a few days after.
• Stay home and test if feeling unwell.
• Socialize outdoors.
• Wash your hands.
