Members of Court Columbus 720 of Catholic Daughters of Americas recently attended the State of Illinois biannual Convention at the Sacre Coeur Retreat Center in rural Magnolia. Those attending were District Deputy Charlene Hartke, Regent Marilyn Wirth and State Treasurer Linda Will.
During the convention, the state winners of CD of A Education Contest were announced. Local Winners that won at state were:
St. Anthony
Art II First — Eli Hiatt
Art I Second — Emslee Swick
Essay II Second — Nora Mitchell
Poetry I Third — Ben Sudkamp
St. Michael
Essay I First — Benjamin Walk
Computer Art I Third — Griffin Strohl
St. Thomas
Computer Art II First — Allie Hermann
Photography II Third — Rozlynn Newkirk
