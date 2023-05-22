Members of Court Columbus 720 of Catholic Daughters of Americas recently attended the State of Illinois biannual Convention at the Sacre Coeur Retreat Center in rural Magnolia. Those attending were District Deputy Charlene Hartke, Regent Marilyn Wirth and State Treasurer Linda Will.

During the convention, the state winners of CD of A Education Contest were announced. Local Winners that won at state were:

St. Anthony

Art II First — Eli Hiatt

Art I Second — Emslee Swick

Essay II Second — Nora Mitchell

Poetry I Third — Ben Sudkamp

 St. Michael

Essay I First — Benjamin Walk

Computer Art I Third — Griffin Strohl

St. Thomas

Computer Art II First — Allie Hermann

Photography II Third — Rozlynn Newkirk

Tags

Trending Video