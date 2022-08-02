Catholic Daughters of America Court Columbus 720 announce local and state winners. The contest consisted of five categories and three divisions: I (grades 4, 5 and 6); II (grades 7 and 8); III (high school).

Poetry I

First — Drew Iffert, St. Thomas

Second — Mason Karolewicz, Sacred Heart

Third — Kennedy Bailey, Sacred Heart

Poetry II

First — Aubrey Denning, St. Anthony

Second — Charlie Bowles, St. Anthony

Third — Alani Bergbower, St. Thomas

Essay I

First — Sadie Wiessing, St. Michael

Second — Rowdie McWhorter, St. Michael

Third — Bella Ordner, St. Michael

Essay II

First — Kendal Lindsay, St. Michael

Second — Kaitlyn Hemman, St. Michael

Third — Davin Worman, St. Michael

Art I

First — Blake Bierman, St. Thomas

Second — Bailey Meinhart, St. Thomas

Third — Lyndsey Spiker, St. Thomas and Bella Schultz, St. Anthony

Art II

First — Mary Hoene, St. Anthony

Second — Allie Hermann, St. Thomas

Third — Bentli Henderson, St. Thomas

Art III

First — Allison Geen, St. Anthony High School

Computer Art I

First — Tenley Sams, St. Anthony

Second — Peyton Clark, St. Anthony

Computer Art II

First — Allie Hermann, St. Thomas

Second — Ellie Link, St. Anthony

Third — Gianna Frisbie and Vivy Vaultonburg, St. Anthony

Photography II

First — Haley Ochs, St. Thomas

Second — Brenly Francis, St. Thomas

Third — Alex Gier, St. Thomas

First-Place State Winners

Art I — Blake Bierman, St. Thomas

Art II — Mary Hoene, St. Anthony

Art III — Allison Geen, St. Anthony High School

Computer Art I — Tenley Sams, St. Anthony

