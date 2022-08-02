Catholic Daughters of America Court Columbus 720 announce local and state winners. The contest consisted of five categories and three divisions: I (grades 4, 5 and 6); II (grades 7 and 8); III (high school).
Poetry I
First — Drew Iffert, St. Thomas
Second — Mason Karolewicz, Sacred Heart
Third — Kennedy Bailey, Sacred Heart
Poetry II
First — Aubrey Denning, St. Anthony
Second — Charlie Bowles, St. Anthony
Third — Alani Bergbower, St. Thomas
Essay I
First — Sadie Wiessing, St. Michael
Second — Rowdie McWhorter, St. Michael
Third — Bella Ordner, St. Michael
Essay II
First — Kendal Lindsay, St. Michael
Second — Kaitlyn Hemman, St. Michael
Third — Davin Worman, St. Michael
Art I
First — Blake Bierman, St. Thomas
Second — Bailey Meinhart, St. Thomas
Third — Lyndsey Spiker, St. Thomas and Bella Schultz, St. Anthony
Art II
First — Mary Hoene, St. Anthony
Second — Allie Hermann, St. Thomas
Third — Bentli Henderson, St. Thomas
Art III
First — Allison Geen, St. Anthony High School
Computer Art I
First — Tenley Sams, St. Anthony
Second — Peyton Clark, St. Anthony
Computer Art II
First — Allie Hermann, St. Thomas
Second — Ellie Link, St. Anthony
Third — Gianna Frisbie and Vivy Vaultonburg, St. Anthony
Photography II
First — Haley Ochs, St. Thomas
Second — Brenly Francis, St. Thomas
Third — Alex Gier, St. Thomas
First-Place State Winners
Art I — Blake Bierman, St. Thomas
Art II — Mary Hoene, St. Anthony
Art III — Allison Geen, St. Anthony High School
Computer Art I — Tenley Sams, St. Anthony
