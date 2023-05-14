Catholic Daughters of Americas, Court Columbus 720 recently announced the winners of their Education Contest. The entries are by categories and divided into two divisions: Division I, grades 4 and 5; Division II, grades 6, 7 and 8. Entries are from the four area Catholic schools.

Poetry I

First – Ben Sudkamp, St. Anthony

Second – Adalyn Borgic, St. Thomas

Third – Nathan Beals, St. Thomas

Poetry II

First – Anna Bierman, St. Thomas

Second – Aubrey Denning, St. Anthony

Third – Logan Roedl, Sacred Heart

Essay I

First – Benjamin Walk, St. Michael

Second – Ava Dirk, Sacred Heart

Third – Brody Burton, St. Michael

Essay II

First – Nora Mitchell, St. Anthony

Secon – Mason Platz, St. Michael

Third – Charlie Jansen, St. Michael

Art I

First – Emslee Swick, St. Anthony

Second – Clara Hiatt, St. Anthony

Art II

First – Eli Hiatt, St. Anthony

Second – Kailyn Gaddis, St. Michael

Third – Emma Schumacher, St. Thomas

Computer Art I

First – Griffin Strohl, St. Michael

Second – Benjamin Walk, St. Michael

Third – Jasper Everett, St. Anthony

Computer Art II

First – Allie Hermann, St. Thomas

Second – Gianna Frisbie, St. Anthony

Photography II

First – Rozlynn Newkirk, St. Thomas

Second – Alayna Ochs, St. Thomas

Third – Haley Ochs, St. Thomas

