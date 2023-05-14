Catholic Daughters of Americas, Court Columbus 720 recently announced the winners of their Education Contest. The entries are by categories and divided into two divisions: Division I, grades 4 and 5; Division II, grades 6, 7 and 8. Entries are from the four area Catholic schools.
Poetry I
First – Ben Sudkamp, St. Anthony
Second – Adalyn Borgic, St. Thomas
Third – Nathan Beals, St. Thomas
Poetry II
First – Anna Bierman, St. Thomas
Second – Aubrey Denning, St. Anthony
Third – Logan Roedl, Sacred Heart
Essay I
First – Benjamin Walk, St. Michael
Second – Ava Dirk, Sacred Heart
Third – Brody Burton, St. Michael
Essay II
First – Nora Mitchell, St. Anthony
Secon – Mason Platz, St. Michael
Third – Charlie Jansen, St. Michael
Art I
First – Emslee Swick, St. Anthony
Second – Clara Hiatt, St. Anthony
Art II
First – Eli Hiatt, St. Anthony
Second – Kailyn Gaddis, St. Michael
Third – Emma Schumacher, St. Thomas
Computer Art I
First – Griffin Strohl, St. Michael
Second – Benjamin Walk, St. Michael
Third – Jasper Everett, St. Anthony
Computer Art II
First – Allie Hermann, St. Thomas
Second – Gianna Frisbie, St. Anthony
Photography II
First – Rozlynn Newkirk, St. Thomas
Second – Alayna Ochs, St. Thomas
Third – Haley Ochs, St. Thomas
