Catholic Daughters of Americas Court Columbus 720 Effingham announced the winners of its annual Education Contest. Participating schools were St. Anthony, St. Michael, St. Thomas and Sacred Heart.

Poetry 1

First place — Madelyn Gilmore, St. Anthony

Second place — Logan Roedl, Sacred Heart

Third place — Isaac Tays, Sacred Heart

Poetry 2

First place — Mary Scheidemantel, St. Anthony

Second place — Gracie Haarman, Sacred Heart

Third place — Shay Bennett, St. Thomas

Essay 1

First place — Kaelyn Ordner, St. Michael

Second place — Nora Bueker, St. Michael

Third place — Kinley Titus, St. Michael

Essay 2

First place — Claire Hampton, St. Michael

Second place — Ronan Bailey, Sacred Heart

Third place — Kaitlyn Hemmen, St. Michael

Art 1

First place — Rozlynn Newkirk, St. Thomas

Second place — Bentli Henderson, St. Thomas

Third place — Michaela Prange, St. Anthony, and Natalie Ballinger, St. Michael

Art 2

First place — Addie Lauritzen, St. Anthony

Second place — Callie Emmerich, St. Anthony

Third place — Haley Lindsay, St. Michael

Computer Art 1

First place — Tenley Sams, St. Anthony

Computer Art 2

First place — Abbi Lamb, St. Anthony

Second place — Vivyona Vaultonburg, St. Anthony

Third place — Ray Anna Nuxoll, St. Anthony

Photography 2

First place — Alec Hakman, Sacred Heart

Second place — Haley Ochs, St. Thomas

Third place — Michael Wright, Sacred Heart

Tags

Trending Video