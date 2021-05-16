Catholic Daughters of Americas Court Columbus 720 Effingham announced the winners of its annual Education Contest. Participating schools were St. Anthony, St. Michael, St. Thomas and Sacred Heart.
Poetry 1
First place — Madelyn Gilmore, St. Anthony
Second place — Logan Roedl, Sacred Heart
Third place — Isaac Tays, Sacred Heart
Poetry 2
First place — Mary Scheidemantel, St. Anthony
Second place — Gracie Haarman, Sacred Heart
Third place — Shay Bennett, St. Thomas
Essay 1
First place — Kaelyn Ordner, St. Michael
Second place — Nora Bueker, St. Michael
Third place — Kinley Titus, St. Michael
Essay 2
First place — Claire Hampton, St. Michael
Second place — Ronan Bailey, Sacred Heart
Third place — Kaitlyn Hemmen, St. Michael
Art 1
First place — Rozlynn Newkirk, St. Thomas
Second place — Bentli Henderson, St. Thomas
Third place — Michaela Prange, St. Anthony, and Natalie Ballinger, St. Michael
Art 2
First place — Addie Lauritzen, St. Anthony
Second place — Callie Emmerich, St. Anthony
Third place — Haley Lindsay, St. Michael
Computer Art 1
First place — Tenley Sams, St. Anthony
Computer Art 2
First place — Abbi Lamb, St. Anthony
Second place — Vivyona Vaultonburg, St. Anthony
Third place — Ray Anna Nuxoll, St. Anthony
Photography 2
First place — Alec Hakman, Sacred Heart
Second place — Haley Ochs, St. Thomas
Third place — Michael Wright, Sacred Heart
