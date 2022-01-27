Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart School is announcing its schedule of events in celebration of the nationwide annual Catholic Schools Week, which kicks off during Masses the weekend of Jan. 29 and 30 at Sacred Heart Church. This year’s theme is "Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service."
Food drive for Catholic Charities will be Sunday, Jan. 30-Thursday, Feb. 3.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Parish — Church and school families gather together at 10:30 Mass. Students will lead the Mass ministries. Refreshments will be served in the church narthex after Mass. A student display will be showcased in the church narthex.
Monday, Jan. 31
Service — Each homeroom will adopt parishioner pen pals to whom they will send letters and care packages. Student Council will prepare a special recognition for the many staff members who serve students. Each class will watch a movie about service.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Students — Students will play Bingo in the gym. Seventh and eighth graders will help their K/1 buddies. Winners will get a ticket to be exchanged for a prize. PTA will provide prizes, snacks and drinks.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Faith Community — Sacred Heart will join St. Anthony schools, Sigel St. Michael and Newton St. Thomas for an All-Schools Mass with Bishop Thomas John Paprocki at St. Anthony High School. Afterward the students will enjoy a snack while watching a special video from the Bishop. There will be no homework assigned this day.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Community Spirit — Scholar Bowl team will compete against our teachers in a “Souper” Scholar Bowl Match. Students and staff are invited to wear their favorite football or sports team jerseys. All canned goods for the Catholic Charities Food Drive should be turned in by today.
Friday, Feb. 4
We Survived — Students and staff will enjoy the Bob Tarter Wildlife Animal Show in the gym. School will dismiss at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.