Catholic Charities spaghetti fundraiser Sept. 15

The 15th annual Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser for Catholic Charities will be Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Effingham Event Center (formerly K of C Hall in Effingham).
Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Catholic Charities, Joe’s Pizza & Pasta or from any Catholic Charities Advisory Board Member, Catholic Charities staff, and at the door. Adult tickets are $8 each and children are $6.
A drive-thru for to-go meals will be available, as well as dining in or carryout.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help families enjoy the basic necessities and enhance their quality of life.
If unable to attend, consider purchasing and donating tickets for clients of Catholic Charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.