The 2020 Catholic Charities Annual Benefit/Reverse Raffle was held Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Effingham Event Center. Those attending enjoyed an evening of socializing, dining and dancing.
Each year Catholic Charities Advisory Board presents a Vineyard Award to an individual(s) or a business that has shown exemplary effort in supporting the mission and ministries of Catholic Charities. The recipients of the award for 2020 were Marvin and Barbara Gillam.
This year the event included a reverse raffle, basket raffle and a consolation raffle. There were five raffle baskets and 22 consolation prizes given away throughout the course of the evening. Doug Mette won the reverse raffle grand prize, a $2,000 travel voucher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.