Catholic Charities announced its Ramblin' Rose bus schedule.
Ramblin’ Rose offers free basic school supplies, as well as clothing for children grades K-12.
Effingham Catholic Charities provides services to these counties: Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper and Shelby.
For more info, call 217-857-1482 or visit online: cc.dio.org.
July
9 — Hall Home Shobonier, 3-5 p.m.
14 — Mason Christian Academy, 4-6 p.m.
16 — Altamont Grade School, 4-6 p.m.
17 — Pack The Bus, Effingham, 8-5 p.m.
21 — Beecher City Foodliner, 4-6 p.m.
23 — Prairie-Licking Fire Dist., Annapolis, 10:30 a.m.-noon
23 — Heartland Baptist Church, Hutsonville, 12:30-2 p.m.
28 — St. Elizabeth’s Church, Robinson, 4-6 p.m.
30 — Lion’s Club Pavilion Ramsey, 3-5 p.m.
August
3 — Shelbyville High School, 2-5 p.m.
4 — St. Mary’s Church Marshall, 4-6 p.m.
5 — St. Elmo Grade School, 3-5 p.m.
