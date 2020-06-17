Catholic Charities announced its Ramblin' Rose bus schedule.

Ramblin’ Rose offers free basic school supplies, as well as clothing for children grades K-12.

Effingham Catholic Charities provides services to these counties: Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper and Shelby.

For more info, call 217-857-1482 or visit online: cc.dio.org.

July

9 — Hall Home Shobonier, 3-5 p.m.

14 — Mason Christian Academy, 4-6 p.m.

16 — Altamont Grade School, 4-6 p.m.

17 — Pack The Bus, Effingham, 8-5 p.m.

21 — Beecher City Foodliner, 4-6 p.m.

23 — Prairie-Licking Fire Dist., Annapolis, 10:30 a.m.-noon

23 — Heartland Baptist Church, Hutsonville, 12:30-2 p.m.

28 — St. Elizabeth’s Church, Robinson, 4-6 p.m.

30 — Lion’s Club Pavilion Ramsey, 3-5 p.m.

August

3 — Shelbyville High School, 2-5 p.m.

4 — St. Mary’s Church Marshall, 4-6 p.m.

5 — St. Elmo Grade School, 3-5 p.m.

