Catholic Charities Diocese of Springfield in Illinois announced a new community service starting April 13 called the “Catholic Charities COPE Line” for people who are experiencing situational stress and anxiety related to the Coronavirus Outbreak, the nonprofit agency announced Wednesday.
The service is free of charge and available to the public for people living in the 28-county service area of the Springfield Diocese, including Effingham.
“During this time of confusion and uncertainty it is very important to respect our thoughts and feelings, and to reach out when those thoughts and feelings become overwhelming,” said Theresa Loy, LCPC, Therapeutic Services Coordinator for Catholic Charities. “Sometimes people just need someone to talk to.”
The Catholic Charities COPE Line is not formal therapy or an emergency hotline. However, you will be referred for a conversation with a qualified Catholic Charities mental health professional who can help you with effective coping strategies. There are no fees, enrollment forms or application processes.
“Catholic Charities is committed to helping those in need in the communities we serve. We want folks to know that they are not in this alone. Since many people are being asked to stay home to minimize the spread of this infectious disease, we want to reach out to them. We encourage anyone who may be struggling with managing their stress during this difficult time to call the COPE Line and schedule a talk with one of our professional and empathetic Catholic Charities therapists,” Loy said.
Calls will be accepted beginning Monday, April 13, after the Easter break. To schedule an appointment, call 217-321-8343. You will be asked to leave your name, phone number, community of residence, and the best daytime hours to reach you. A certified therapist will return your call within one business day.
As with all Catholic Charities programs, this service is open to the public including people of all faiths, race, age and individual circumstances. For more information about Catholic Charities visit cc.dio.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.