Catholic Charities announces Fall Fun Run results

Catholic Charities held the 11th Annual Fall Fun Run on Sept. 28. The 5K mile Run/Walk began at Teutopolis Community Park and ended with a run through the beautiful Snake Trail.
Mark Merkel was the fastest overall male runner with a time of 18:20.8 and Rita Combs was the fastest overall female runner with a time of 26:37.0.
Medals were presented to the two overall winners and blue ribbons to winners in each age category. First-place female and male winners in the age categories are listed below.
Female First Place
Cortney Brummer, 13-19
Brittany Rich, 20-29
Mallory Doedtman, 30-39
Rita Combs, 40-49
Myra Oltman, 50-59
Kate Weber, 60 and older
Male First Place
Reed Schumacher, 12 and younger
Dan Bierman, 20–29
Mark Merkel, 30-39
David Lee, 40-49
Brad Foor, 50-59
Terry Meyer, 60 and older
Catholic Charities would like to thank all the participants, business and individual sponsors, and all who contributed to the success of our 11th Annual Fall Fun Run/Walk.
