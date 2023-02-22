Catelyn Vail named Effingham Employee of the Quarter

Treasurer Catelyn Vail was named City of Effingham Employee of the Quarter as a part of the city’s Employee Recognition Program.
The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who demonstrates either distinguished or extraordinary service during the fiscal quarter or other accomplishments that typically go unnoticed but are worthy of recognition.
Vail was nominated for Employee of the Quarter because she has performed above and beyond expectations on a regular basis. Vail not only performs her job duties at the utmost professional level, but she has also demonstrated numerous times the ability to provide quality leadership through team-oriented projects by assisting other co-workers quickly and efficiently with their tasks.
Her work ethic, personality and knowledge of several departments has made her a valuable employee.
The city appreciates residents' continued participation in its Employee Recognition Program. If you notice a city employee going above and beyond to serve you, contact City Hall at 217-342-5300 or email jkemper@effinghamil.com.
