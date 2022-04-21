Cash Box Kings to perform in Shelbyville

Traditional blues innovators The Cash Box Kings, touring in support of their latest Alligator Records release, "Hail to The Kings", will headline the Willow Ridge Blues Festival in Shelbyville on Sunday, May 29, at Willow Ridge Winery, 1796 North 1475 East Rd.
Co-led by Chicago blues vocalist and songwriter Oscar Wilson and Madison, Wisconsin-based songwriter, harmonica master and singer Joe Nosek, the band plays brilliantly raw and unvarnished houserocking blues. Wilson’s huge, gritty vocals and Nosek’s powerhouse harmonica fuel their razor-sharp original songs. UK tastemaker music magazine MOJO honored "Hail To The Kings!" by naming it the No. 9 Best Blues Album Of 2019. Concert information is as follow:
The show starts at 4:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $10-$15. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/o/willow-ridge-winery-32151990437 or www.willowridgewinery.com/blues-fest-may-28-and-29. See website for complete festival lineup and detailed ticket information
