CASA
CASA (court-appointed special advocate) of Effingham County is recruiting volunteers for its spring session that is set to begin April 1.
CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the Effingham County Circuit Court System. CASA volunteers work cooperatively with the Effingham County Circuit Court System to ensure prompt delivery of services and to make independent recommendations to the court concerning the child’s well-being.
Volunteers get to know the child by talking with everyone in that child's life: parents and relatives, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals, attorneys, social workers and others. They use the information they gather to inform judges and others of what the child needs and what they believe will be the best permanent home for the child.
You do not have to be a lawyer or a social worker to be a volunteer. The program welcomes people from all walks of life. As a volunteer, you will be thoroughly trained and well supported by professional staff to help you through each case.
You must be 21 year of age, pass a background check, participate in a 30-hour pre-service training course, have computer knowledge and agree to stay with a case until it is closed (a year and a half on average).
For more information, contact CASA at 217-342-2266 or email at jpummill@casa4change.org.
