Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is recruiting volunteers for its fall training session.
Volunteers get to know the child by talking with everyone in that child’s life: parents and relatives, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals, attorneys, social workers and others. They use the information they gather to inform judges and others of what the child needs and what they believe will be the best permanent home for the child.
You do not have to be a lawyer or a social worker to be a volunteer. CASA welcomes people from all walks of life. As a volunteer, you will be thoroughly trained and well supported by professional staff to help you through each case.
You must be 21 year of age, pass a background check, participate in a 30-hour preservice training course, and agree to stay with a case until it is closed (a year and a half on average).
CASA of Effingham County is currently recruiting volunteers for our fall training session set to begin Oct. 1. For more information, contact CASA at 217-342-2266 or fill out the application at www.casa4change.org.
