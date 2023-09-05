CASA of Effingham County and CASA of South-Central Illinois (Clinton and Marion counties) announce their plans to merge programs to create CASA of the Fourth Judicial Circuit and expand into more counties across the circuit with assistance from a federal grant received by Illinois CASA through United States Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s office.
Libby Moeller has been named as the new Executive Director. Moeller previously served as Executive Director for CASA of Effingham County from 2012-2016 and leaves Illinois CASA where she served as Training Manager.
"The Fourth Circuit, which includes the counties of Christian, Clay, Clinton, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Montgomery and Shelby, is extremely pleased that the CASA program is expanding. It has been very successful in Effingham, Marion and Clinton counties, and we look forward to seeing the benefits provided to the youth of the Fourth Circuit and their families," said Fourth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Douglas Jarman.
A joint statement from Nicki Suckow, CASA of Effingham County Board President, and Rob Schnicker, CASA of South-Central Illinois Board President, said, “Serving children and youth who have experienced abuse and neglect is central to our mission. Both boards believe regionalization offers the opportunity to do this in a more efficient and effective manner. We are excited for the challenges that lie ahead and will continue to look to our generous community members throughout the circuit to be a part of our mission to best support at-risk children and their families.”
Both programs are not-for-profit organizations dedicated to providing highly trained volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children in the Juvenile Abuse Court System who have experienced abuse and neglect. CASA volunteers work cooperatively with the Juvenile Abuse Court System to ensure prompt delivery of services and to make independent recommendations to the court concerning the child’s well-being.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.